PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who killed his wife in an apartment in southeast Portland has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.
Robert Lee West, 29, pleaded guilty in November 2018 to charges of first-degree manslaughter constituting domestic violence and first-degree kidnapping constituting domestic violence.
He was sentenced Friday.
The case began Oct. 2, 2017 when officers responded to the 17200 block of Southeast Alder Street to conduct a welfare check on 26-year-old Lila F. Streeter.
A family member told police that West refused to put Streeter on the phone. The family member said Streeter had recently stated that West was physically abusing her, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officers said West refused to allow them to check on Streeter. Once inside, police said Streeter was found dead in a bedroom.
Her cause of death was blunt force trauma, including injuries to her head, neck and abdomen, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Court documents state West told authorities that he drinks too much and hears voices, and doctors wanted him to self-admit to a hospital for mental health treatment the previous week.
West initially faced the charge of murder constituting domestic violence.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Streeter’s family was updated throughout the plea negotiation process and they believe his plea agreement is an appropriate resolution to the case.
Family members spoke in court Friday. Streeter's sister described her as "the heart of the family" who cared deeply about friends and family.
She was remembered as a mother to three young boys.
"Lila was my special baby,” Streeter’s mother Linda Moore said in court. "I know he's here today accepting responsibility but there is no explanation and no justification for taking her life... There is nothing to be done today in court that could cure my pain. As a family, as a community, we will get past this and we will heal."
As part of his sentencing, West was given credit for time already served. He was also sentenced to three years post-prison supervision.
