Man who killed woman at Salem hotel pleads guilty to murder, abuse of corpse

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A man who killed a woman at a hotel in Salem pleaded guilty Friday to charges of murder and abuse of a corpse.
Cody Hilliard, 27, was arrested in March 2018.
Police responded to the Days Inn Black Bear Inn on the 1600 block of Motor Court Northeast on March 6. The body of 38-year-old Kim Cheen Low was found in a hotel room.
Low’s death was ruled a homicide.
Hilliard was stopped and arrested the next day as he was driving on Interstate 5 near Eugene.
Salem detectives worked with the Independence Police Department to identify Hilliard as the suspect. The Statesman Journal reports Hilliard has a long criminal history, had a warrant for his arrest at the time of the murder and entered Low’s hotel room with the intent to rob and kill her.
He was indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges that initially also included burglary and unlawful use of a vehicle.
After pleading guilty to aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse Friday, the sentencing phase for Hilliard was scheduled for August.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.