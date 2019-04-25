BEND, OR (KPTV) - A man already serving a life sentence in prison for murder received his second life sentence on federal kidnapping and carjacking charges.
Edwin Enoc Lara, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday to additional charges. He was previously sentenced to life without parole in January 2018 for aggravated murder.
Lara killed 23-year-old Kaylee Sawyer in July 2016. She lived near Central Oregon Community College, where Lara worked as a part-time security guard.
It started a three-day violent crime spree spanning two states. After the murder, Lara carjacked and kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in Salem, forcing her to travel with him to California.
Investigators said he handcuffed her, forced her to take sleeping pills and convinced her he might sexually assault her.
Lara later attempted to steal an elderly man’s car at gunpoint in Yreka, California. The man did not comply and was shot by Lara. Investigators said the man survived the shooting, but Lara left believing he had killed him.
Lara then threatened to shoot two young men and their grandmother at another location in Yreka, before getting in their car with the kidnapping victim from Salem and forcing them to drive off.
Investigators said Lara confessed to his victims that he had an “urge to kill” and had already murdered a woman in Bend and shot a man in Yreka.
Lara eventually dropped his three California victims on the side of the road, again threatened to kill them and continued driving southbound with his Oregon victim, according to the Department of Justice.
Court documents state he called 911 just prior to his arrest and said who he was and that he had a gun and was wearing a bulletproof vest. California law enforcement caught up to him during the call and took him into custody.
“Edwin Lara is a ruthless killer who will rightfully spend the rest of his life in prison,” said Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “There is simply no place in civil society for this type of horrific violence. I sincerely hope Lara’s two life sentences will bring some measure of comfort to his victims and their families. Their courage and perseverance throughout Lara’s lengthy state and federal cases are an inspiration to the entire law enforcement community.”
