PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man will serve two years in prison after he admitted to pretending to be a police officer, entering homes that weren’t his and threatening to sexually assault a woman.
At a change of plea hearing on Friday, Peter Flis, 39, told a Multnomah County judge that he was guilty to charges that included attempted rape, impersonation of a peace officer, burglary and harassment.
According to court documents, Flis entered two homes in southeast Portland in May.
At one home, Flis pretended to be a police officer and claimed he had a warrant before going inside and threatening a 16-year-old boy.
The victim told police Flis then threw a bag of trash on the floor.
A police affidavit revealed Flis then went to a home across the street, asked a woman if he could rape her, threatened to kill a cat and then smashed a guitar.
He was pinned down by a group of people until police arrived.
Flis told a judge the night was a “blur” and blamed his actions on a quickly-developed addiction to a variety of drugs, including meth.
“It’s such a short period of time, it testifies to the dangers of drug use,” Flis told a judge. “To turn around and do something so scary and horrible, I’m just so sorry.”
Following his two year prison sentence, which includes credit for time already served, Flis will serve five years on probation while attending an addiction treatment program.
None of the victims connected to the May incident were in court for his sentencing. As part of his terms, he is not allowed to have future contact with them.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
