PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society honored heroic people and pets at a luncheon in downtown Portland Thursday.
The 2019 Diamond Collar Award recipients include the founder of a program to help pets of hospitalized patients, a citizen who rescued a kitten, a dog who sparked a dialogue about mental health, and a llama, according to an Oregon Humane Society spokesperson.
Shannon Priem founded the FETCH program at Salem Health, which helps care for the pets of homeless patients and those with no one else to turn to; Chuck Hawley rescued an abused kitten he named Sticky and now uses his fame to promote kindness and fight bullying; Jackie Chan, the dog, helped a woman overcome trauma and has opened a dialogue about the healing power of pets; Rojo, nicknamed the world’s most beloved llama, spreads joy and happiness wherever he goes.
Sticky the kitten was rescued in Oct. last year after Hawley said he found her glued to the road near Salem, slathered in something he said looked like rubber cement. Hawley said he had to peel her paws off the pavement to free her.
Award recipients accepted their awards at a luncheon Thursday afternoon at the Multnomah Athletic Club.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.