KELSO, WA (KPTV) - The man who shot and killed a woman working at a Kelso market was convicted on charges including first-degree murder.
D’Anthony Leslie Williams was found guilty Friday, following a trial, on charges of premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.
Williams was one of three people arrested for the killing of 30-year-old Kayla Chapman. Williams was 19 years old at the time of his arrest.
Chapman was killed while working her regular overnight shift at Holt’s Quik Chek in January 2019. She was shot in the neck and chest.
Two other suspects, Erkinson Bossy and Nenemeny Ekiek, were arrested early the next month. Investigators said Bossy was the getaway driver from the murder scene and Ekiek was a passenger in the car.
Court documents state the three men drove to Kelso to buy drugs, but they couldn’t reach the dealer and decided to rob a store instead.
Ekiek told police that Bossy and William said, “They did not want to make the driver to Kelso for nothing,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
Bossy and Ekiek previously pleaded guilty to charges including first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. They are both scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 30.
Williams is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 20.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.