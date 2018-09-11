A man who stole the wedding ring from the finger of a man who was stabbed and killed on a MAX train was sentenced to prison again after violating his probation.
George Elwood Tschaggeny was sentenced to 20 days in jail following a hearing on Monday.
According to court documents, Tschaggeny violated his probation after he missed a drug test and failed to appear at a court date in August.
In Nov. 2017, Tschaggeny was sentenced to 13 months in prison and five years drug court probation after he pleaded guilty to first-degree theft, tampering with physical evidence and identity theft.
Police said he was seen on surveillance video near 53-year-old Ricky Best after Best was attacked and killed on a MAX train near the Hollywood Transit Center in May 2017.
Police said Best, along with 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, were killed attempting to intervene as Jeremy Christian made racial and religious slurs against two young women on the MAX train.
Micah Fletcher, 21, survived being stabbed. Christian is facing aggravated murder charges.
Tips led police to a homeless camp at the Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard overpass of Interstate 84 where Tschaggeny was found wearing Best’s wedding ring on his pinky finger, according to court documents.
Best’s backpack was also recovered, along with credit cards that had been removed from his wallet.
A probable cause affidavit states Tschaggeny admitted Best had died when he stole the items.
On Monday, the Multnomah District Attorney's Office petitioned to the Multnomah County Circuit Court that Tschaggeny's probation should be terminated due to the violation. They also requested that he receive 22 months in prison with 12 months of post-prison supervision.
The judge ruled that Tschaggeny remain on probation, but he was immediately taken into custody to serve his new sentence.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.