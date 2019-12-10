MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man has been sentenced to six months in jail for strangling his mom in her kitchen, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
James Keith, 57, will also serve two years’ probation for chocking his 85-year-old mom at her home in Fairview after he was ordered less than a month before not to have any contact with her.
Keith in August approached his mom in her kitchen and, without provocation, placed both hands around her throat, the attorney’s office says. Keith’s mom said she wasn’t able to breath for about 20 seconds and thought her son was going to kill her.
The sheriff’s office responded after a neighbor called 911.
Keith threatened to burn the neighbor’s house down if the incident was reported and opened and started drinking a can of beer while talking with a deputy, law enforcement says.
Law enforcement at trial testified that Keith’s mom is extremely frail and vulnerable.
Keith in June was served with an Elderly Persons and Persons with Disability Abuse Prevention Act, which was intended to prevent him from contacting his mother and from coming within 150 feet of her house, the attorney’s office says.
Keith ignored the order and visited his mom’s home on July 4. He was found in contempt of the order on Oct. 16 and, on Oct. 30, was convicted of one count of assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence and one count of felony strangulation constituting domestic violence.
Keith as part of his two-year probation is not allowed to have contact with his mother and cannot go within 150 feet of any place that she frequents. He will also have to complete any drug and alcohol treatment, program, classes, and counseling that is ordered and must remain offense-free. If Keith violates any part of his probation, he could be sentenced to 10 additional months in prison.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
