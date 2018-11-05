SANDY, OR (KPTV) - A man who police say tried to rob a credit union in Sandy last month was arrested in Washington state over the weekend, according to Sandy police.
Camron L. Gaunt, 35, of Chelan, was arrested in Kirkland in connection to a number of alleged robberies.
Gaunt was identified as a suspect in an Oct. 16 robbery attempt at the Clackamas County Credit Union in Sandy. Police say he confessed to the crime after his arrest over the weekend.
Gaunt is a suspect in a number of reported robberies in the Puget Sound area, according to officers. He is being held at a federal detention facility on a warrant for violating his federal probation charges.
Police say he will face charges connected to numerous bank robberies, including the Sandy case.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
