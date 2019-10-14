WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man who admitted to burglarizing several BottleDrop locations throughout Oregon has been sentenced to prison.
The Washington County District Attorney's Office said Brett Joseph McQuiston pleaded guilty on Oct. 7 to first-degree burglary and first-degree aggravated theft. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
The investigation began after a series of burglaries targeting BottleDrop locations across Washington County.
The first theft occurred in April at the Beaverton BottleDrop. The district attorney's office said McQuiston wore a mask and used a crowbar to commit the theft.
Another burglary occurred in June at the Tigard BottleDrop. McQuiston again used a crowbar and wore a mask, according to the district attorney's office.
Both of those burglaries were caught on surveillance cameras.
On Sept. 5, officers were called out to the Beaverton BottleDrop after the on-duty security guard saw a man inside with a crowbar and a mask covering his face.
Officers arrived to the scene and detained McQuiston after a short foot pursuit.
During an interview with detectives, the district attorney's office said McQuiston admitted to all the burglaries and said he committed them to fuel a gambling addiction.
Police said that McQuiston stated he used the stolen money to buy a forest green H3 Hummer. The Hummer was located and seized as evidence.
McQuiston also admitted to committing similar burglaries at BottleDrop locations in Redmond and Corvallis.
The district attorney's office said additional charges could be brought as a result of those investigations.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
