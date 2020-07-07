SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A man in his 80s accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl was sentenced on Tuesday morning to five years in prison.
James Allen Moore will also have to register as a sex offender and serve 10 years of post-prison supervision after he was arrested in July last year.
Law enforcement said Moore and the girl are from the Salem area.
Oregon State Police previously said Moore was actively involved at Valley Baptist Church of Perrydale, where he worked with children for decades.
Law enforcement later confirmed that the abuse took place in Deschutes County.
Moore pleaded guilty in March to charges including attempted sex abuse in the first degree.
FOX 12 spoke with the pastor at Valley Baptist Church, who said he was in complete shock over Moore’s arrest. Detectives said Moore has worked with kids for a large portion of his life in various ways and not always through churches.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.