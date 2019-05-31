(KPTV) - A man wanted on an arrest warrant out of Multnomah County was shot and killed by law enforcement in Wisconsin last week, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Joseph M. Tedrick, 33, was arrested in northeast Portland in Aug. 2018 after he led officers on a vehicle pursuit with a 5-year-old girl in the back seat.
Tedrick was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on multiple charges including attempt to elude, reckless endangering, and interfering with police. He was released in October.
When he failed to show up for his next court appearance, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, U.S Marshals and local Wisconsin law enforcement attempted to apprehend Tedrick with a warrant at a home in Ashland, Wisconsin on May 22.
Tedrick attempted to flee in a vehicle and struck and pushed a U.S Marshal's vehicle for a distance.
The Wisconsin DOJ said as Tedrick was fleeing, law enforcement saw he was handling a firearm. Law enforcement fired at Tedrick and struck him.
Law enforcement attempted life-saving measures, but Tedrick was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the ongoing investigation.
