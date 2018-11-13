Man with felony warrants barricaded in Marion Co. home; SWAT team called out

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called out to assist with a wanted man barricaded in a home.
Deputies responded to Marion Road Southeast near Stayton Road Southeast at 2:19 p.m. on reports of a domestic disturbance.
When they arrived, a man brandished a knife and a hatchet at the deputies.
The deputies were able to back away and called for assistance.
Investigators learned the man has outstanding felony warrants. He barricaded himself inside the home and refused to come out.
The suspect was described as “highly agitated.”
The man is believed to be alone in the home. Neighbors were either evacuated from their homes or told to shelter in place.
A small section of Marion Road was shut down until the incident could be resolved.
