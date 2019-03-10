Man, woman arrested after shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man and woman were arrested after police say they shot at a group of people from a vehicle in northeast Portland.
At about 12:20 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6500 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street.
Officers learned a group of six people standing outside were shot at from a passing vehicle, which drove away. No one was hit.
Police obtained a suspect vehicle description and found it nearby. Two people inside the vehicle were arrested. Police say a pistol was recovered and seized as evidence.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team responded to investigate.
Both suspects were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
Raul Gabriel Marquez, 23, faces charges of attempted murder (six counts), unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Cheyenne Justice Trujillo, 20, faces charges of attempted murder (six counts) and unlawful use of a weapon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
