VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police say two people injured in a shooting near PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center have died.
On Tuesday, at about 1 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at a building located at 505 Northeast 87th Avenue.
PeaceHealth says the building is a medical facility adjacent to PeaceHealth Southwest and is owned by Pacific Medical Buildings (PMB) Real Estate Services. The PeaceHealth campus was placed into "modified lockdown" while authorities responded to the scene.
Two people, a man and a woman, were found injured at the scene and taken to the emergency department at PeaceHealth Southwest. Police reported Wednesday that they did not survive their injuries.
Police say the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office will release their identities at a later time.
According to police, there is no information at this time that suggests the man and woman were known to one another. The incident appears to be "random in nature," police say.
The investigation by the Major Crimes Unit is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.