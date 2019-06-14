PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people died in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 405 near the Highway 26 exit Thursday night.
The single-vehicle crash happened at around 9 p.m. and blocked all lanes of northbound I-405 for several hours.
Police said a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released at this time.
According to police, preliminary information suggests the driver overcorrected while merging and rolled over.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to reach out to Officer Phillip Maynard at 503-823-2216.
Police said this is the 24th and 25th traffic-related fatality and the 32nd Major Crash Team activation of 2019.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
