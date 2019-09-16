HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Two people are facing charges after an officer-involved shooting at a Hillsboro hotel Saturday.
The shooting occurred at the Extended Stay America off Northeast Eider Court just before 8:30 p.m. as officers were at the hotel investigating “suspicious circumstances”.
Police say an officer fired their gun at 9:12 p.m. after encountering people related to the investigation inside a room. One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No officers were hurt.
The Washington County District Attorney's Office Monday said Elliot Satour Carr and Nicola Elizabeth Kostov, also known as Peacelynn Butterfly Perilloux, were arrested in connection with the investigation and lodged at the Washington County Jail.
Carr is facing charges including:
- Unlawful use of a weapon
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle
- Identity theft
Kostov is facing charges including:
- First-degree burglary
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle
- Identity theft
The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
