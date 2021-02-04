Man, woman hospitalized after shooting between people in vehicles in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man and woman were hospitalized after a shooting between people in vehicles in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3900 block of Southeast 136th Avenue at 12:32 a.m. Thursday.
Evidence of gunfire was found at the scene. Police were then notified that two people involved in the shooting had called 911 after driving to the 11400 block of Southeast Foster Road.
Officers responded to that location and found an injured man and woman. The man and woman were taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries described as serious. Police said they were recovering late Thursday morning.
No arrests have been made in this case and no suspect information has been released by investigators.
Police described the case as a “mobile shooting incident.”
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact investigators at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0400 and reference case 21-31510. Anyone with surveillance systems in the area of the shooting is asked to review their footage and reach out if any video was captured related to this case.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon also offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Seems like the bad guys are armed and the good people aren’t...another Ted legacy?
