HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A man and woman were indicted Friday in connection with an officer-involved shooting at a Hillsboro hotel Sept. 14.
The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the Extended Stay America off Northeast Eider Court as officers were investigating suspicious circumstances.
According to police, Elliot Satour Carr, 34, and Nicola Elizabeth Kostov, 27, were associated with a stolen vehicle in the hotel’s parking lot and had checked into a room using what appeared to be false identities.
Four of seven responding officers were near the hallway of the hotel when they say Carr emerged from his room and a physical struggle ensued.
During the struggle, Carr pointed a handgun at two of the officers, according to law enforcement. One officer, identified as Jaime Williamson, fired one round from his handgun but did not hit Carr. The officers continued to struggle with Carr and Carr suffered minor injuries during the struggle.
Kostov spoke with officers in the hotel room and falsely identified herself Peacelynn Butterfly Perilloux. She was later identified by fingerprint analysis.
FOX 12 spoke with the real Peacelynn Butterfly Perilloux, who says the case of identity theft dates back to August, when she was moving into a new apartment and her wallet, passport and identification were stolen from her car.
Police confirm Perilloux is not a subject of the investigation at the Extended Stay America.
A Washington County Grand Jury Friday indicted Carr and Kostov on the following charges related to the investigation:
Elliot Satour Carr:
- Unlawful use of a weapon, 2 counts
- Menacing, 2 counts
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Aggravated theft I
- Aggravated identity theft, 5 counts
- Identity theft, 3 counts
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2 counts
- Possession of a stolen vehicle, 2 counts
- Unlawful delivery of methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Unlawful delivery of heroin
- Possession of heroin
Nicola Elizabeth Kostov:
- Aggravated theft I
- Aggravated identity theft, 5 counts
- Identity theft, 3 counts
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2 counts
- Possession of a stolen vehicle, 2 counts
- Unlawful delivery of methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Unlawful delivery of heroin
- Possession of heroin
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.