UPDATE: Police say a suspect has been arrested. Around 7:30 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Sandy, Oregon.

He has been identified as Ronald Terry Stephens. He is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will be transported to the Washington County Jail.

Investigators believe he was known to the victims and this was not a random act.

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon.

Just before 12 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at The Birches, an apartment complex at 11485 Southwest Greenburg Road. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were found dead at the scene. The victim's names have not been released.

Officers began searching for the suspect. People who live near the shooting scene were being asked to stay inside their homes until search was complete.

Just before 1 p.m., police said a K9 search had been completed and residents were no longer asked to stay inside. The suspect was not located.

Police said it was likely the suspect left the area in a vehicle. Police have not provided a description of the suspect at this time.

FOX 12 spoke to a neighbor across the street who said he isn't surprised by the police activity because the apartment complex has had trouble before.

"I was home when I first saw the first, two, three, four cops coming up and I saw them rush in here and I knew something was an issue. But I knew those apartments had complications before, so I wasn’t surprised. This is a surprise with all the barriers, cops, detectives now. It’s bigger than what it was before," Victor Roman said.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is on scene for the investigation. No additional details have been released by police at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.