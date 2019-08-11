Man, woman taken to hospital after car hits tree in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Two people were taken to a hospital after a violent crash in Hillsboro Saturday night.
The crash occurred on Northeast Brookwood Parkway near Northeast Cornell Road, according to Hillsboro police.
An Infiniti sedan was traveling northbound on Brookwood when it went off the road and hit a tree.
Police say the man driving the car was taken to a hospital by ambulance. He sustained severe head trauma.
His passenger, a woman, was Life-Flighted to the hospital with severe chest trauma.
There is no word on their conditions.
Police are not sure yet if speed or alcohol was a factor. They are continuing to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
