CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – The manager of the Camas Hotel intentionally set fire to the historic building in an attempt to gain insurance money, according to Camas police.
Sung Dong A. Lee-Kim, 30, of Camas, is facing charges including arson in the first degree.
Firefighters with the Camas-Washougal Fire Department were dispatched the historic building in the 400 block of Northeast 4th Avenue on Wednesday morning after a hotel guest called 911. The guest said a smoke alarm was sounding in a guest room on the third floor and reported an odor of smoke.
The guest extinguished the first with an extinguisher, according to police. Investigators say the damage was minimal and contained to the unoccupied room.
Fire department officials on scene reported evidence of the fire being intentionally set and turned the case over to the police for further investigation.
Investigators determined that Lee-Kim, set the fire for financial gain and attempted insurance fraud.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
