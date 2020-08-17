MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Some students returned to Linfield University on Monday, but not before undergoing some health precautions the school is requiring of all students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday marked move-in day for freshman and transfer students at the university, and one of the biggest changes student noticed was a testing site on campus. Linfield is requiring students get tested for COVID-19, one of several changes the school is making to keep everybody safe.
The first stop for students arriving at the campus on Monday included visiting the COVID-19 testing site and participating in a drive through check-in.
"We will be testing all students as they arrive on campus," Jeff Mackay, Linfield University dean of students, said. "So part of the check-in process that students will be having is they will be going through and doing a saliva test. And then we're able to get those results back within a 24-hour period."
The university says this should be a second test for students, as they're all asked to get tested before arrival. Mackay says Linfield already tested about 500 students last week and has had no positive cases. If there is a positive case, Mackay says there is a plan in place.
"We do have isolation and quarantine rooms set aside, so we have some apartments that we are not using that we have held apart, and those would be used," Mackay said. "We also have a residence hall that we are not using this year that we will be using to place students in, should we have the need to isolate and quarantine those students."
Mackay says in order to keep everyone safe, the university has made changes to the move-in process with a specific check-in time.
"We're trying to spread out the campus over two days," Mackay said. "Normally, our new students would arrive all in one day. And now we're spreading students out to allow for more physical distancing during that move-in process."
Once classes start, those will look a bit different with social distancing measures in place.
"The in-person classes will be dependent upon the size of our space that we can create," Mackay said. "We don't have the large lecture halls. So again, our class sizes will probably be in the area of 15 in-person to 20 to 25."
In the general day-to-day on campus, Mackay says everyone will be required to wear face masks in campus buildings and outside if they cannot physically distance. The same applies while walking through hallways, bathrooms and common areas of the dorms.
The university says it will be ending in-person classes after Thanksgiving and will have two weeks of virtual classes.
