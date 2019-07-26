PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One of the largest undeveloped plots of land in Portland will go to the Audubon Society, thanks to a Portland businessman’s persistent daughter.
The 22-acres of land in northwest Portland is appraised at $14 million dollars and was slated to be used for real estate, but Marty Kehoe’s daughter pitched a different idea.
“It was kind of just a no-brainer for my sister, and she’s very persuasive and uh, my dad obliged to that,” Shannon Kehoe said.
Portland developer Marty Kehoe had planned to build $32 million dollar homes on the property off Burnside Road, but Shannon says her sister’s persistence overcame the desire to turn a profit.
“I’m really proud of my dad because like you said, the thing that he’s known for is not necessarily conservation, it’s a lot of development … so, it’s nice to have a change of pace and see twenty-two acres of land preserved forever, that’s pretty huge,” Shannon said.
Thanks to the family’s donation, the Katherine Lynn Kehoe Sanctuary will be restored, invasive species removed, and new trails will be made.
The land will stay under the care of the Audubon Society and will be added to its current 172-acre wildlife sanctuary. The Audubon Society says it is deeply thankful to the Kehoe family for its donation and agreed to pay off the remaining mortgage on the land through private donations.
“It’s going to be open to the public and I hope that it becomes a special and happy place for a lot of people,” Shannon said.
