Many gather around the NW to reflect on Memorial Day

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Many people across the Northwest Monday took pause to remember those who’ve served and made the ultimate sacrifice.
There were several events held across the metro area to honor those people.
In Beaverton, a large crowd gathered at Memorial Park.
“You come because you don’t want to ever forget,” Marci Tuffi, of Beaverton, said.
The American Legion Beaverton Post 124 hosted the event. They brought in several speakers to talk about the importance of remembering those who served and lost their lives.
In Beaverton today where they, like many across the U.S., paused to remember those lost and pay tribute. pic.twitter.com/QoDt6RKS5l— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) May 27, 2019
At Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, 140,000 American flags were placed at each grave site to honor those who died.
“Memorial Day honors the fallen troops and there’s a lot here at the Willamette National Cemetery,” Dist. 1. Commander of the American Legion Corey Brockman said. “They’ve got family here that come still today to honor the fallen veterans.”
Thousands of people also attended as speakers reflected on those who served.
“It’s just a time to be extremely grateful for the freedoms that we have enjoyed through the service of our military over the years, sacrifice of the lives and of service,” Miriam Gibby said.
In Vancouver, those attending a ceremony at Fort Vancouver watched as a garrison flag was raised.
Meredith McMackin was one of the people who spoke. She is a Gold Start mother. Her son, Julian, was killed by an IED in 2007 in Iraq.
“To be honest, it's a pretty hard day. The month of May is the hardest month of the year for me,” McMackin said. “The last time I spoke with my son was on Mother’s Day. He told me he stood in line for two hours in Iraq to call me and I just remember telling him how wonderful it was to hear his voice.”
Gov. Kate Brown ordered flags fly at half-staff until noon in honor of Memorial Day.
