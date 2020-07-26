PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As temperatures near the 100-degree mark, many people are finding ways to keep cool by heading to local swimming holes and beaches.
Many parks are still closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are some spots that families are gathering at. Glenn Otto Park welcomed visitors, but the park ranger said many people were not social distancing or wearing masks.
Shawnell Williams and her family claimed a spot early at Glenn Otto to social distance and cool off.
“It’s going to get even hotter later today, so we got out here nice and early so we could get a nice good spot,” Williams said.
A lot of people cooling off at #GlennOtto— Temps could reach 100! How are you beating the heat? 😅@fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/G0IuFwKzMm— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) July 26, 2020
The mother of one said it’s been challenging this summer finding fun places outdoors to take her daughter because of closures caused by the pandemic.
“It is, it’s really hard because of one, you have to worry about who’s around and if they’re wearing their mask or not and some people don’t care about the mask anymore and they’re like, if it’s going to get you, it’s going to get you whether the mask protects you or not,” she said.
Park rangers had to close Dabney State Park because of large crowds. Rangers also said many people there were not wearing masks.
@ORStateParks has closed #Dabney because of large crowds. People are being turned away at the entrance. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/L4DTB6ErqI— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) July 26, 2020
Michael D’Amico said the pool at his apartment complex is closed because of the coronavirus. He said he and his family had to find somewhere to cool off.
“Yeah, because the heat. The water is cold so and the pools are shut in my apartment area,” he said.
Parking there was also an issue. Most of the lots were full and drivers began parking on the side of road.
“Yeah, that’s about it, but it was easy finding our spot here in the shade. We didn’t expect this many people, but it’s been fun though,” Fayth Butcher said.
Traffic to the Oregon Coast was also backed up for miles. One FOX 12 viewer said he’s never seen this much traffic in the 30 years he’s lived there.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
