Some of the metro is waking up to snow in their yards!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in the Portland metro - from Vancouver to Washougal to east Portland and beyond - are waking up to white yards after overnight snowfall. 

The rain-to-snow forecast worked out well for most of the area. Heavy precipitation late Saturday night made for huge sloppy snowflakes that stuck all the way down to river and sea level, even with temperatures above freezing. It lightened up again after 2 a.m. and as the FOX 12 weather team notes, it's back to rain all day Sunday. 

Roads could be tricky Sunday morning with some slick spots still remaining. Coupled with ponding, conditions could be hazardous. Be careful out there! 

Expect rain throughout the day Sunday. The system has stalled over Oregon and could bring another 3 inches of rain to the metro area by the end of Monday. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 12 NEWS APP TO GET WEATHER ALERTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD.

Get the full forecast by visiting the FOX 12 weather page, and get more weather news with the FOX 12 weather blog

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Recommended for you