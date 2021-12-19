PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in the Portland metro - from Vancouver to Washougal to east Portland and beyond - are waking up to white yards after overnight snowfall.
Did you get snow where you live? Many spots in the Portland metro area did get snow. I’m reporting live on Good Day Oregon this morning with how people and road crews are ready for this winter. #Fox12Oregon #winterwx pic.twitter.com/4UVBBdEA9k— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) December 19, 2021
The rain-to-snow forecast worked out well for most of the area. Heavy precipitation late Saturday night made for huge sloppy snowflakes that stuck all the way down to river and sea level, even with temperatures above freezing. It lightened up again after 2 a.m. and as the FOX 12 weather team notes, it's back to rain all day Sunday.
Hopefully you enjoyed the snow! We are going to be seeing just rain today in Portland. Be cautious of some slushy this morning and very wet roads through the day. You could run into some ponding as the heavy rains continue. pic.twitter.com/rRuqC3yl70— FOX 12 KPTV Weather (@fox12weather) December 19, 2021
Roads could be tricky Sunday morning with some slick spots still remaining. Coupled with ponding, conditions could be hazardous. Be careful out there!
Snow is falling at Council Crest Park! @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/a4XXDViNIB— Connor McCarthy (@conr_mccarthy) December 19, 2021
Expect rain throughout the day Sunday. The system has stalled over Oregon and could bring another 3 inches of rain to the metro area by the end of Monday.
