Many Oregonians frustrated, lack hope in new timelines set out by OHA

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - While many Oregonians agree with the eligibility order for COVID-19 vaccines, others are not feeling confident about the new timelines released Friday by Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority.
“A lot of people are frustrated, and a lot of people have been waiting patiently to do the right thing,” said Dakota Saunders, who lives in Marion County.
Saunders says his great grandfather and grandmother, his caretaker, are both eligible but neither have been able to get the shot.
“My 97-year-old great grandfather, who’s still semi-independent, has had to wait for his vaccine,” said Saunders. “He served our country in Korea, he’s been a taxpayer, he’s done everything right and he’s had to wait.”
Meanwhile, Danielle Paulson told FOX 12 she spent hours trying to schedule an appointment for her mom. She only just snagged one for next weekend.
“I’m taking what we’re being told, as far as timeline-wise, with a grain of salt because there’s just no way,” said Paulson. “Based on the experience in the last two months, I don’t think that their projections are going to happen.”
The OHA expects to open vaccines to the general public starting in June. No later than July 1, is when every Oregonian over age 16 can get the shot if they want it.
Paulson says that’s unrealistic.
“I know I won’t have a vaccine in July when I…become eligible for one because there won’t be enough vaccines. I may be eligible based on Gov. Brown’s timelines, but there won’t be a vaccine for me to get,” Paulson told FOX 12.
If Oregon’s first dose allocation increases to 200,000 per week, the OHA says the state would have enough to administer the first shot to all adults who want one by the end of May.
The people FOX 12 spoke with Friday say even with more vaccine brands coming to market, based on the vaccine rollout so far, they don’t have a lot of hope.
