PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- As businesses prepare for Oregon's latest shutdown, so do employees, many of whom will be laid off.
After a two-week freeze was announced by Gov. Kate Brown, four weeks in some counties, an Oregon Employment Department spokesperson said they're in a much better place and are more prepared to take on claims than they were at the beginning of the pandemic.
"It's a little scary, you know…I have two kids," said Kyle Evans, who is applying for unemployment benefits a second time this week. "Not knowing is the worst part."
Evans works at Mo's, a restaurant in Seaside. He says the first time he was laid off, his claim went through like butter.
He'll file again soon but is concerned this time won't be so easy.
Meanwhile, Portlander Lisa Wood has been unemployed since June.
"What I'm seeing is this new trend," said Wood. "You apply, and you apply, and you apply, and it's just crickets."
She said two to three hundred people are applying for the same jobs as her, and she's worried she won't find another before her benefits run out next month.
"Luckily, my partner still has a job, but it's not enough. We would not be able to get by if we just had one income," she said.
Wood's turning to real estate in the hopes she'll have better luck working for herself.
"While I feel lucky, I do know there's people who are still trying to get their benefits."
Oregon Employment Department is doing things differently this go around.
First, it's increasing its claims processing capacity with support from 25 National Guard soldiers starting Nov. 30.
Second, it's hired, additional staff.
Also, there are now more ways to communicate with the agency, including a contact form in which a person will hear back within one week.
And, there will now be an option for impacted employers to submit employee information in bulk to save their workers' time. It isn't live yet, however.
So far, the agency's paid out $5.5B to Oregonians from Mar. 15 to Nov. 7.
