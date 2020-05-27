Many state parks reopen in Columbia River Gorge

CORBETT, OR (KPTV) – Many state parks in the Columbia River Gorge reopened on Wednesday morning.
Even though it was a beautiful day, there were few people at Rooster Rock State Park. FOX 12 visited Wednesday afternoon to talk with visitors.
Those who were there were happy they could finally enjoy the state parks.
"I love the trees and the water," Chloe Levine, a Portland resident, said. "I love to swim, so that's my favorite part."
Levine was one of a few groups at the park Wednesday afternoon.
"Online it said they'll turn people away if there's like too many, so I thought that would happen cause' it's so nice, but there's like pretty much no one here," Levine said.
FOX 12 did notice while driving on Interstate 84 that most signs for state parks still said they were closed.
"Yeah, that was confusing," Gina Aguila, a Canby resident, said. "Yeah, we weren't sure but when we were driving down the road we noticed all the signs said closed."
Aguilar says she knew the state parks were reopening but she could understand why that signage might confuse some people.
Rooster Rock State Park is one of several state parks in the Columbia River Gorge to reopen on Wednesday. Here's the full list of which parks are open and which ones are still closed:
- Lewis & Clark (closed)
- Dabney
- Portland Women’s Forum
- Crown Point SSC and Vista House (closed)
- Latourell Falls (closed)
- Guy W Talbot (closed)
- George W. Joseph
- Shepperd’s Dell Falls (closed)
- Bridal Veil Falls (closed)
- Rooster Rock
- Mirror Lake
- Dalton Point
- Benson (closed)
- Ainsworth Day Use (closed)
- Ainsworth Campground (closed)
- John B Yeon (Elowah Falls, McCord Creek, HCRH State Trail) (closed)
- HCRH Trailhead – Cascade Locks
- HCRH Trailhead – Wyeth
- HCRH Trailhead – Starvation Creek
- Viento Day Use
- Viento Campground (closed)
- Mitchell Point (Wygant and Mitchell Trails)
- Lang Forest SSC
- Lindsey Creek SSC
- Seneca Fouts Memorial SNA
- Sheridan SSC
- Vinzenz Lousmann
- Post Canyon
- West Hatfield
- East Hatfield
- West Mayer
- Mid Mayer
- East Mayer (closed)
- Rowena Crest
- Koberg (closed)
- Memaloose Campground (closed)
