MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Numerous trails in the Mt. Hood wilderness remain blocked or damaged following the Labor Day windstorm.
The U.S. Forest Service says the western side of the Mt. Hood National Forest suffered the most damage during the windstorm that brought down tens of thousands of trees and fueled wildfires across the state.
Most trails outside the Zigzag Ranger District have been cleared of fallen trees, but the U.S. Forest Service says visitors should continue to be aware of existing hazards as numerous trails remain blocked or damaged.
The U.S. Forest Service says the Timberline Trail and Pacific Crest Trail were hit hard during the windstorm and thousands of trees are still down on the trails.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, crews use crosscut saw and other non-mechanized tools to preserve the character of the forest but are slower than power tools such as chainsaws.
"Forest Service crews, joined by our partners, Pacific Crest Trail Association and Trailkeepers of Oregon, have been working tirelessly to clear trails," said Zigzag District Ranger, Bill Westbrook. "However, we only have a few more weeks before winter weather ends the work season, so many areas will not be cleared until late spring or summer of 2021."
Some recreation areas are open to hikers, but the areas are gated and remain closed to vehicles.
The U.S. Forest Service says all campgrounds in the Mt. Hood National Forest are closed for the season.
For more information and a complete list of recreation sites on the Zigzag Ranger District visit: www.fs.usda.gov/goto/zigzag.
