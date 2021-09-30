Many workers are quitting their jobs in what’s being called 'The Great Resignation'

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) - Although many employers are having trouble hiring workers right now, more people are resigning or quitting their jobs too. It’s being called “The Great Resignation” and at the center of it all is COVID-19.
“These sort of shocks to your system that make you say what is important to me this is the only life that I have really make people start to question and everyone doing this at the same time is having these effects on the labor force,” Emily Shafer, an associate professor of sociology at Portland State University, said.
She said people typically reevaluate during big life events like getting married, having kids or even a near death experience.
In its most recent Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 4 million people quit their jobs in July of 2021 and the number of job openings increased to 10.9 million.
“In the U.S. especially we have this idea that the ideal worker is someone that is available 24/7 who you know puts work first above everything else and I think a lot of people are saying I’m not sure that I want this life where I put work first I want work to fuel my life rather than be my life,” Shafer said. She said a lot of these resignations have to do with many workers feeling burnt out.
“So they’re saying to me they’re reevaluating and the pressure that the workforce is putting on them is not necessarily something they want to deal with,” she said. Shafer also said that many women who left to take care of kids during the pandemic still have not returned to the work force.
“Other countries have safety nets, in the United States, we rely on women to do, to hold up our families when things hit the skids,” she said. Shafer said it’s critical for employers to make positive changes and improve conditions if they want to retain and attract employees.
“Listening to employees is really important right now for employers, if they’re not feeling valued, especially in the service industry where they can go somewhere else very easily and maybe for just a little bit more money, it’s going to be worth it for them to make the switch,” Shafer said.
“You see these signs on the internet of people putting in their window like sorry no one wants to work in this country so things are slow and I mean you can just feel how that employer feels about employees.”