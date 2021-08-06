GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Metro Area is continuing to see a rise in gun violence and after a successful first March Against Murder that was held on May 22nd in North Portland, the organizer Royal Harris, is holding a rally on Saturday, August 7 at Vance Park. The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. and will last until about 3:30 p.m. Harris shared that the reason why they’re holding the event in Gresham is because they want to make sure that communities on the outskirts of Portland don’t feel left out.
“In coming to Gresham we understand that when we look at the Portland metro area there are specific places that we look at that traditionally haven’t been highlighted,” Harris said. “And we talk about very vaguely or we don’t give them the attention to address the unique challenges they face as the murders in their particular part of town increase.” About a week ago, less than two miles from Vance Park, where the rally will be held, a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a shopping center at Northeast Halsey and 181st.
“As a result of the continued violence and the continued homicide it has continued so with this one after talking with the mayor of Gresham we decided to have it in this centralized location of Vance Park which represents where a lot of activities within the black community are happening in Gresham right now,” Harris said. He said tomorrow’s rally will focus on two things, the jumpstarting of a campaign against gun violence by the men of the Word is Bond group and the crowd will hear from a former Portland Police officer. However, Harris said he wants people to know that this is not just about gun violence.
“It is about the premeditated taking of a human life in all the forms that takes,” he said. He said like the march that was held back in May, they want to focus on conflict resolution so that pulling the trigger or any other type of deadly force is no longer an option.
“What we’re really attacking is the idea and the mind state that we’ve begun to accept the taking of a human life as a legitimate form of conflict resolution and if you agree that’s not right and unjust and doesn’t reflect what being an Oregonian is come on out,” he said.
(1) comment
"after a successful first March Against Murder that was held on May 22nd in North Portland"
Define successful. Their march doesn't seem to have slowed down the gang killings.
