'March Against Murder' to be held this weekend in north Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The community is taking a stand against murder this weekend. As the Portland metro area continues to see shootings, a group is leading a march this Saturday to raise awareness about the issue.
March Against Murder will take place at Peninsula Park on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Organizer told FOX 12 after a series of speakers the group will march down Rose Parks to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, then turn right on Dekum Street and end at Woodlawn Park.
Organizer Royal Harris says there's a focus here on the inability to resolve conflict.
"So, we're talking about ways that we integrate social, emotional in K-5 education, that we use conflict resolution in middle schools, that we use mediation and restorative justice in high school," Harris said. "And the other thing especially as we talk about this in the Black community - is it's important that as we, I talk about these young men, Black men being killed in the streets now, I don't want to excuse the fact that we have Black, white and brown individuals dying because of gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, and all these other ways they express themselves."
The event is scheduled to end at 4 p.m. For more information, click here.
(1) comment
We need a march against all crime, including Marching without a permit and vandalism and all crimes against property and persons.
