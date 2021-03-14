March Madness: Beaver State with a Hoosier State of mind

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Bracket season is back.
Maybe the office pool won't look the same as in the past, but for the first time in two years, the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments are nearing tip-off.
Pauses, protocols and cardboard cheering sections this 2021 college hoops season has been like none other and hopefully never again.
The big dance will have a new twist, too while the field of 68 will feature a pair of Pac-12 pole-sitters from the Beaver State.
Go Ducks, go Beavs, go dancing.
"I know it's going to hit me. I know as I get older, I get a little more sentimental," Tinkle said.
No regional sites but a one-stop-shop both the Beavs and Ducks rev it up at the hub of hoops in the Hoosier State from Indianapolis, Indiana, getting to do what college kids came to play for it. A tried and true March Madness experience after having this all stripped away one year ago.
"I broke down a little bit in my room yesterday afternoon just thinking about my family, the team, everything we have been through," Tinkle said. "Quite honestly, there were times when I was praying for strength and for guidance to lead these guys."
The slipper fit the Beavs on the Vegas strip. Nice guys finish first, not 12th. But they are the 12th seed now picked to place last in the league. Tinkle's gritty gang just claimed the program's first-ever conference tournament title, earning a second big dance invite under Tink’s, last in 2016, and just the second NCAA tourney trip since the days of Gary Payton and the Orange Express in 1990.
Oregon State (17-12) will open up the slate in the Midwest region on Friday against number five Tennessee. Liberty or Oklahoma State would await in round two.
"We've got a faithful, faithful group. The faithful inner circle of supporters, and I am just so thrilled for them," Tinkle said.
While the Beavers have already touchdown down in Indy, Dana Altman's Men of Oregon are on their way.
Oregon (20-6) suffered its own share of postponements but an 11th straight 20-win season brought upon back-to-back regular-season conference crowns.
"It's a big moment. We wanted to begin the year to be here right now. It's a big moment. There's a bigger prize. We've got the be locked in," Eugene Omoruyi said.
The Ducks are the 7th seed in the west region and will open up on Saturday with the VCU Rams. Second-seeded Iowa could await in the second round.
"I don't know what to expect. This is the first time ever that this has been attempted, or we are trying to do it," Dana Altman said. "It is going to be just a unique situation for all of the coaches, for all of the players to go and experience."
Both the Duck and Beaver women should be dancing in the San Antonio bubble selection Monday looms.
Beavs tip off on Friday at 1:30 p.m. on TNT and Ducks will play Saturday at 7:00 p.ml. also on TNT.
