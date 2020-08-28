March on Portland brings hundreds to streets Friday: 'We still have a lot of work to do'

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds marched on Friday afternoon through the streets of Portland to coincide with a virtual March on Washington this year.
The event was hosted in partnership with Portland's NAACP and youth organizers Fridays4Freedom.
Portland's NAACP President E.D. Mondaine spoke to the crowd at the Oregon Convention Center where they met before they marched to Revolution Hall.
"We're not here to support any political platform," Mondaine said.
The march commemorated the 57th anniversary of the original March on Washington where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I have a dream" speech.
FOX 12 also spoke with Mark Herrara from Portland's NAACP, who shared his sentiment on how this state and country moves forward during a time of unrest.
"I feel like we still have a lot of work to do," Herrara said. "People are yelling around the country and the world for justice against injustice."
One youth organizer with Fridays4Freedom, a group that leads marches every Friday for black liberation, says they're encouraged by the turnout.
"It's a good feeling to see this many people out here," Fridays4Freedom organizer Aslan Newson said. "You know, Portland, we are the whitest major city in America, and to see so many white allies and white people show up for us, it really motivates us to continue what we're doing."
Some even came from as far as Albany and Philomath for the march.
"I mean, we're less than the minority of the minorities, especially if you're Black in Oregon," Albany resident, Heather Carmichael said. "So I come to stuff like this just to remember that I'm not alone in this."
Sen. Ron Wyden was also in attendance for the march.
(3) comments
All these protesters must not work. Like Wyden, who continues to do nothing for Oregon. Meanwhile, I work each day and read about these clowns for entertainment
STOP already. They have destroyed not only their city but mine. They are NOT for peaceful ANYTHING. They want, no, NEED to burn everything down. Stop feeding the cancer that is trying kill the body that they are part of...
Socialism is like a mouse trap... it works because the mice don't understand why the cheese is free...
Why isn't the destruction of our cities being reported. Black Lives Matter has done more damage than good. Where are the articles condemning these so called "protesters?" How about the businesses that are leaving Portland? Why no pictures of the destruction that looks like Hiroshima or Nagasaki after the bomb. Are you kidding?
