PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Liquor Control Commission temporarily approved a rule to allow marijuana dispensaries to conduct transactions outside “within 150 feet outside of their store.”
The OLCC approved the temporary measure on Sunday to promote social distancing in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. This temporary measure aligns with the governor’s executive order and helps businesses to remain open.
“Every single decision that this agency is making, both for the liquor and the marijuana industries, are there for the consideration of helping people make a living and continue to make a living,” said Paul Rosenbaum, OLCC Commission Chair.
The temporary rule also increases the amount of flower that OMMP cardholders and caregivers can purchase to 24 ounces a day and no more than 32 ounces per month, the commission said. It also temporarily increases the daily purchase limit for OMMP cardholders to match their personal possession limit but does not change the total monthly amount a caregiver or cardmember can purchase from an OLCC-license retailer.
The OLCC says if an individual “licensee” is found taking advantage of the temporary action by “disrupting public safety or public health” the rule can be suspended for everyone.
“We’re asking our retailers to make sure to work with the community and local officials so that this can happen in a safe and non-obstructive way to city services, otherwise we’ll need to make changes,” said Steve Marks, OLCC Executive Director.
