PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon State Marine Board is reminding boaters to be respectful on the water.
They say lately there have been issues with motorized boats capsizing or swamping man-powered boats, which is not only dangerous but can also be a criminal offense.
Dragon boaters with the Wasabi Paddle Club have experienced it firsthand.
“It’s something that we’re constantly aware of,” Lori Scharlin said. She and others were in the Holgate Channel of the Willamette River near Ross Island two weekends ago, when a speed boater came through fast and close in a no wake zone, causing their dragon boat to capsize.
“It happened just so suddenly. You just have absolutely no time to anticipate or brace or prepare,” Scharlin said.
Connie Cavagnaro was on an outrig canoe at the time and saw the whole thing.
“I watched as the hull, the bottom of the boat flipped over and threw all of the paddlers out into the middle of the water,” she said, adding that it was shocking.
The state boating safety manager said it’s a terrifying trend lately with instances like that one, where not only did the speed boater cause the accident, he then took off.
“That to me is just reckless and dangerous behavior,” said Portland Boathouse Board Member Kaspar Murer.
“Goodness, if you cause someone to capsize please stop and assist and make sure that everybody is all right,” Cavagnaro said.
It’s the right thing to do and the legal thing to do.
Not stopping is a misdemeanor, and luckily in this case no was injured, but if they had been, that could be a felony.
Now, the dragon boaters and the board say all they want is a good experience for everyone so they can all stay safe and stay afloat.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.