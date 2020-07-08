Mariners stream workout from T-Mobile Park as MLB season nears

SEATTLE - The Mariners are giving a closer look at their workouts in Seattle two weeks out from the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball season.
The team on Wednesday streamed a camp session live online from T-Mobile Park.
Wednesday’s workouts were divided into two groups–a morning session and an afternoon session–in an effort to maximize physical distancing.
Players participated in live batting practice with pitchers on the mound as they prepared for an inter-squad game on Friday.
Manager Scott Servais said the team is ready to play some real games.
“Our guys really came in in good shape, better than I anticipated, they're ready to go, no hesitations, there really should be no hesitations,” Servais said. “This really isn't one of those ease into it things. Its game on.”
The Mariners will have about two more weeks of practice before they open their 60-game season against the Astros in Houston on July 24.
