Marion Co. deputies arrest 6 at vacant home, seize guns, drugs and money

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people Monday afternoon while responding to a report of trespassing at a vacant home.
Deputies arrived at the home in the 7000 block of Albus Road Southeast just before 12 p.m. and arrested 35-year-old Gerardo Figueroa after they say he was standing in the driveway standing next to a vehicle and reached towards his waistband.
Deputies searched Figueroa and found two loaded handguns and ammunition on his person; they also searched the vehicle and found three pounds of methamphetamine and third gun.
Figueroa said there more people in the house with drugs and guns and was arrested on charges of delivery of methamphetamine, trespass in the second degree and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was lodged at the Marion County Jail.
Law enforcement after obtaining a search warrant for the home arrested five additional people.
21-year-old Emily Bensing, 27-year-old Stephanie Carr and 29-year-old Thomas Smiley were cited and released for criminal trespass in the first degree; 51-year-old Jorge Delfin was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, criminal trespass in the second degree and felon in possession of a firearm; 36-year-old Justin King arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on an outstanding warrant.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Salem Police Department were also on scene Monday.
