MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office donated unclaimed bicycles Wednesday to be used by people in need.
The 50 bicycles were taking up space at the evidence warehouse and were donated to The Northwest Hub, a nonprofit bicycle shop in Salem, according to the sheriff’s office.
The bikes will be refurbished or used for parts and donated through community partners.
According to the sheriff’s office, the bicycles were turned in as found property from locations throughout Marion County and held for 30 days or more, which is required by state law.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.