MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a Jefferson High School student died near campus on Monday.
Deputies responded to the school near Albany just before 10 a.m. and said they are investigating the death as a suicide.
The school was put into a lockdown during the response as a precaution and remained in lockdown until students were released from the school at 1 p.m., the sheriff's office said.
The school district said a crisis center would remain open at the school library until 9 p.m. Monday for students, parents and community members.
All after-school events on Monday in the district were canceled. Deputies said there is no danger to the community.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
