Marion Co. deputies investigating deadly crash near Mt. Angel

MT. ANGEL, OR (KPTV) – At least one person died in a crash near Mt. Angel on Sunday.
Emergency crews responded to a crash shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Marquam Road Northeast at Meridian Road Northeast, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. When they arrived, they found a Volvo with two people inside and a Chevrolet Silverado with four people inside.
The passenger inside the Volvo was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. None of the four people inside the Chevy Silverado were seriously injured.
Investigators are working to determine what lead to the crash. An initial report indicates that the driver of a Volvo was heading east on Marquam Road and pulled out Infront of a Chevy Silverado which was traveling northbound on Meridian Road.
Investigators say they have not ruled out the possibility that the driver may have been impaired at the time of the crash. No criminal charges had been determined at time of the release.
Due to the active investigation no further information was provided.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mt. Angel Police Department, Keizer Police Department, Mt. Angel Fire District, Woodburn Ambulance, Marion County
District Attorney’s Office, Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office and Marion County Public Works during this incident.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
