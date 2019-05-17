SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Marion County deputies are investigating a second report of stranger danger near a Salem school.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said they received a report Friday morning about a stranger offering a student a ride near Mary Eyre Elementary School and continued to follow them after they said no.
Kylie Dickerson told FOX 12 that she was walking home from choir practice with a friend Thursday afternoon when a man in a black car was stopped near the elementary school. The student said the man asked if they wanted a ride and they said no.
The man continued to follow them and left when she went inside her home.
The man's car was described as a black or dark-colored, two door car with a red sticker on the hood. The license plate may contain the letters "T" and "Z."
Dickerson said it was a pretty frightening few moments.
"He said 'do you want a ride?', and I said 'no.' He said 'are you sure?' and I said 'yeah,' and then right when I went to go walk to my cul-de-sac, he drove off," Dickerson told FOX 12.
On Thursday, Salem-Keizer School District sent a message out to parents at Englewood Elementary after a similar incident there.
A group of students reported a man on a bike following students to school in the morning.
The parent who reported the man told FOX 12 the students ran to him for help, telling him the man not only followed them, but asked one of the students to come with him.
The school district had extra security out Friday.
The sheriff's office said their school resource officer will visit Mary Eyre Elementary School. Extra deputies will also be patrolling the area.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 503-588-5032.
