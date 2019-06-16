Marion Co. deputies looking for missing 74-year-old man

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Marion County deputies are looking for a missing 74-year-old man.
On Sunday, family members contacted deputies to report that their elderly father, Axel Johnson, was missing from his Salem-area apartment.
Johnson was last seen at his apartment on June 4 by the apartment manager. He told the apartment manager he was leaving to move in with his daughter.
Family members told deputies Johnson does not stay in regular contact with them, but it’s highly unusual for him to be gone from his home for extended periods of time.
Deputies say Johnson did not appear to have taken any belongings with him when leaving the apartment.
Johnson is described as a white male who is 5’3” tall and weighing about 155 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair with gray streaks. He usually wears glasses and is typically clean shaven.
Deputies say Johnson left the apartment in his 1997 green Ford Ranger, Oregon license plate #365JLW. The vehicle also has an extended cab.
Anyone who has seen Johnson or has information on his location is asked to contact Deputy Jason Remmy at 503-798-5718 or call the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 503-588-5032.
