STAYTON, OR (KPTV) – Marion County deputies are searching for two men connected to a home invasion in Stayton on Saturday.
The incident occurred in the 11000 block of McClellan Road Southeast, according to deputies.
A couple told FOX 12 two men forced their way into their trailer Saturday night.
The couple says there was a knock on their door. The person identified themselves as someone they knew, but when they opened the door, two men wearing masks rushed inside.
They say the men were armed with a hammer and a knife, but that they did not know them.
According to the couple, the suspects then threatened to kill them. They knew the victims – even their dog – by name.
One of the victims, 24-four-year-old Silvia Mendoza fled. She ran to a nearby home and called 911.
FOX 12 spoke with the couple Sunday afternoon.
“They were telling her that they were going to kill her and kill the dog. She managed to push one of the guys and get out the door and both of them just bolted,” said Mark Simpson, Mendoza’s boyfriend. “They thought they had abducted me, but I was hiding out back here, you know, ‘cause I was afraid to come back here after that and I couldn’t find her.”
As this was all being sorted out, deputies put out an alert asking for the public’s help in finding Simpson.
They weren’t sure if he had been abducted during the encounter, but he says he was just laying low the whole time. Police ended up finding him at a Stayton convenience store hours later.
Mendoza says the last time she saw him before running for help, he was being held at knifepoint.
Both victims attest that they don’t know who the suspects were or what they wanted in the first place.
The suspects were described as wearing hooded jackets or sweatshirts during the incident. No further description was available.
Detectives are continuing to follow investigative leads.
Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office dispatch at 503-588-5032.
