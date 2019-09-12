MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a man they believe to be armed and dangerous.
Marion County deputies said they are actively searching for Robert Dailey, 38, in the area of Elma Avenue and Durbin Avenue.
Deputies said shortly after 12 p.m., two Community Corrections Deputies attempted to take a wanted subject into custody on Elma Av SE near Munkers St SE.
As deputies approached the suspect, he produced a handgun and fled into the residential neighborhood.
Dailey is currently on post prison supervision for the unlawful possession of a firearm, according to deputies.
Dailey is approximately 6 foot tall, 200 pounds, bald, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark colored jacket and a blue hat. He has an outstanding warrant for violating his parole.
Due to police activity the Salem-Keizer School District has placed Houck Middle, Four Corners, Mary Eyre and Roberts High in lockdown.
Deputies said if Dailey is spotted to call 911 immediately.
