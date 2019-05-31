MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for an inmate who fled from the Marion County Sheriff's Office Transition Center in Salem Thursday night.
The sheriff's office said 30-year-old Jesse Guajardo, who was in custody for a parole violation, jumped a fence outside of the center just before 9 p.m. and got into a vehicle that was waiting nearby.
Deputies located the vehicle at a home in the 4700 block of Whitman Circle Northeast. Guajardo fled from the home on foot as additional law enforcement officers responded to the scene.
Deputies, along with a K-9 team and Salem police officers, searched the area, but were unable to locate Guajardo.
Guajardo is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
The driver of the waiting vehicle, identified as 24-year-old Kendra Olvera, was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of unauthorized departure and driving while suspended (misdemeanor).
Anyone with information on Guajardo's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 503-588-5032.
