SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 24-year-old man who walked away from its transition center in Salem Thursday evening.
According to MCSO, Aaron Daniel left the facility, located at 3950 Aumsville Highway Southeast, around 7 p.m.
Daniel was in custody at the transition center for a probation violation. He is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
The MCSO transition center is not a jail; it is a facility that provides minimum-security supervision over adults in custody as they prepare to re-enter public life when they are released. Deputies are asking anyone who has information about Daniel to call 503-588-5032.
This is becoming a weekly occurrence at this "transition" facility. Apparently, it's only purpose is helping criminals transition back into being criminals without facing the entirety of consequences.
