MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after two inmates walked away from the transition center over the weekend.
On Saturday, just after 5:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said Tyler Barnhouse walked away from the Marion County Transition Center, located at 3950 Aumsville Highway Southeast. Barnhouse is serving a sentence on a restraining order violation and a probation revocation on telephonic harassment. He was scheduled to be release on June 14.
Barnhouse is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
On Sunday, at 11:30 a.m., Steven Paul Long walked away from the transition center, according to the sheriff's office. He was in custody for a parole violation for first-degree burglary.
Long is described as a white man, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat and light-colored pants.
Anyone who sees or knows the locations of Barnhouse or Long is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 503-588-5032.
(3) comments
Looks like Seth Rogan and one of the outcasts from "Jersey Shore" made a break for it.
Man these 2 sure have messed up doing a walk away.
So if they were at the "transition center," then wouldn't it be better to show us their "after transition" photos?
